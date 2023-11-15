Photos: Inside Opening Night of NewYorkRep's WAR WORDS Off-Broadway

NewYorkRep's WAR WORDS officially opened last night. Check out photos below!

Attendees included Alan Alda, Max Brooks, Carrie Preston, Flody Suarez came out to celebrate with playwright Michelle Kholos Brooks; director Director Sarah Norris, NewYorkRep's Founding Executive Director Gayle Waxenberg and the cast: David Alan Basche (SnakeBit), Maggie Bofill (The Last Days of Judas Iscariot), United States Army Veteran Donald Calliste (4 years of service), John Concado (Romeo y Julieta at The Public), Operation Iraqi Freedom War Veteran Jennean Farmer (Ain't No Mo' at The Public), Bethany Geraghty (Strange Country), Brandon Jones (According to the Chorus), Kevin Loreque (How the Grinch Stole Christmas tour), Matthew Nikitow (“Law & Order Special Victims Unit”), Haythem Noor (“Homeland”), Alysia Reiner (“Orange is the New Black”), Joshua David Robinson (The Minutes on Broadway) John Siciliano (“ER”), and Jakob Von Eichel (Fringe of Humanity).

NewYorkRep, in association with New Light Theater Project, presents War Words, a world premiere production of a new docu-play by Michelle Kholos Brooks (H*tler’s Tasters). The limited engagement, directed by NewYorkRep Artistic Director Sarah Norris (H*tler’s Tasters, Everything is Super Great), is now playing Off-Broadway at A.R.T./New York (502 W. 53rd Street) through Dec. 17 .

War Words is a docu-play in the words of the men and women who served in the U.S. Military during the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. Based on the playwright’s interviews with veterans of the 20-year Long War and their families, War Words is composed of heroic and heartbreaking stories of the veterans, families, and allies of people who served: those who came home, and those who were left behind. The playwright and NewYorkRep have felt that there was always a need for civilians to better understand the motivation and sacrifice one makes to serve.

For the company of War Words, NewYorkRep has assembled a company of actors comprised of United States military veterans as well as veteran New York stage and television actors.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Varner