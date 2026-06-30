Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for FORGET I SAID ANYTHING Off-Broadway
Samantha Roberts directs the pop-rock concept musical featuring Halle Kaufax, Jake Nicholson, and more.
Step inside the rehearsal room with Forget I Said Anything, a new concept musical by Samantha Roberts. Check out photos from rehearsals below.
Forget I Said Anything will make its Off-Broadway debut at Theatre Row, where performances will run July 17-August 2, 2026.
The musical explores modern love, friendship, and the emotional fallout of toxic relationships through an original score blending pop, rock, and contemporary musical theatre. From the reflective "Stay Today" to the dating-app anthem "Just Keep Swiping," the show examines the challenges of connection in a culture that often encourages people to replace rather than repair relationships.
The production features Halle Kaufax, Savannah LaSalle, Jyonnah Ware, Jake Nicholson, Richie Cardile, Fletcher Kim, Stephen Nickisch, Kelly Kudlik, Dominique Karanfilian, Jess Moralik, Taylor Simon, Josh Screen, Joseph Keegan, Dayven Martinez, and Skylar Deming. Roberts also directs the production, with Val Zvinyatskovsky serving as music director.
Fletcher Kim, Stephen Nickisch, Joshua Screen
Skylar Deming, Jessica Morilak
Halle Kaufax, Dayven Martinez, Dominique Karanfilian, Savannah LaSalle
Kelly Kudlik, Dominique Karanfilian, Jyonnah Ware
Stephen Nickisch and Taylor Simon
Fletcher Kim, Stephen Nickisch, Joshua Screen
Skylar Deming, Jessica Morilak
Halle Kaufax, Dayven Martinez, Dominique Karanfilian, Savannah LaSalle
Kelly Kudlik, Dominique Karanfilian, Jyonnah Ware
Stephen Nickisch and Taylor Simon
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