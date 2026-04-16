Photos: Get a First Look at KENREX Off-Broadway at The Lucille Lortel Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at photos of the two-time Olivier Award-winning KENREX, the thriller by Olivier Award winner Jack Holden and Olivier Award nominee Ed Stambollouian, which has its American premiere at the Lucille Lortel Theatre tonight, Thursday, April 16.

Performed by Holden and directed by Stambollouian, with an original score performed live by John Patrick Elliott, the limited 11-week run arrives in New York following three, acclaimed runs in London.

Direct from three sold-out runs across London – at the Southwark Playhouse Borough, Sheffield Theatre, and, most recently, The Other Palace – KENREX is the true-crime thriller about the thin line between justice served and justice taken.

KENREX Music from the Play, an album by John Patrick Elliott via Carbon Moon Records, is now available to stream. Experience to the album here.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy