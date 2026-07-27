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Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row

The original musical by Samantha Roberts is currently playing at Theatre Row.

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Something Better Productions has released a new collection of production photos from the Off-Broadway premiere of Forget I Said Anything, now playing at Theatre Row in New York City.

The original musical, written and directed by Samantha Roberts, explores themes of memory, identity, healing, and self-discovery. Originally developed as a 13-song cycle while Roberts was a student at Temple University, the work has evolved over the past eight years into a full-length musical featuring 30 original songs.

"When I first began writing Forget I Said Anything, it started as a study in self-reliance, something I realized I didn't always succeed in," Roberts said. "After approaching my mentor about this project, Forget I Said Anything quickly became a hyper fixation—as it has remained on and off for eight years."

She continued, "At its core, Forget I Said Anything is about reframing the experiences that shape us and finding meaning, growth, and even hope in the moments that once felt impossible to understand. Life is complicated, and people often leave us with questions that don't have easy answers. Through the lens of memory and imagination, the composer revisits pivotal moments from her past, transforming them into new characters and stories as she searches for understanding in what once felt senseless."

Forget I Said Anything is produced by Something Better Productions, a nonprofit theatre company dedicated to developing new works and supporting emerging artists.

Photo Credit: Thomas Mundell

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Savannah LaSalle and the company of Forget I Said Anything

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Stephen Nickisch, Jake Nicholson, Dominique Karafilian,and Kelly Kudlik

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Jyonnah Ware and the company of Forget I Said Anything

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Jake Nicholson and Savannah LaSalle

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


The Company of Forget I Said Anything

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Jyonnah Ware, Fletcher Kim, Richie Cardile, Stephen Nickisch, Halle Kaufax, Jake Nicholson, Savannah LaSalle, and Samantha Roberts

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Savannah La Salle and the Company of Forget I Said Anything

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Halle Kaufax and Fletcher Kim

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Fletcher Kim and Jyonnah Ware

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Dayven Martinez

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Joseph Keegan and Halle Kaufax

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Halle Kaufax and the company of Forget I Said Anything

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Savannah LaSalle and the company of Forget I Said Anything

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Savannah LaSalle and the company of Forget I Said Anything

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Savannah LaSalle and the company of Forget I Said Anything

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Stephen Nickisch, Jake Nicholson, Dominique

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Jyonnah Ware

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Jyonnah Ware and the company of Forget I Said Anything

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Jake Nicholson and Savannah LaSalle

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Stephen Nickisch

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


The Company of Forget I Said Anything

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


The Company of Forget I Said Anything

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Dominique Karanfilian, Kelly Kudlik and The Company of Forget I Said Anything

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Dominique Karanfilian, Jake Nicholson, and Kelly Kudlik

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


The Company of Forget I Said Anything

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Halle Kaufax

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Richie Cardile

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Richie Cardile

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


The Company of Forget I Said Anything

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


The Company of Forget I Said Anything

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Samantha Roberts and The Company of Forget I Said Anything

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Jake Nicholson, Savannah LaSalle and Richie Cardile

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


Jyonnah Ware and Fletcher Kim

Photos: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING At Theatre Row Image


The Company of Forget I Said Anything


Photo Credit: acclaimed theatre photographer Thomas
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