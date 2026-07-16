Photos: Crystal Finn, Ivan Howe and More in THE SAVIORS at Atlantic Theater Company
See Julius Rinzel, Stanley Simons and more on stage.
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Get a first look at production photos for the world premiere of The Saviors, written by Bubba Weiler and directed by Jack Serio. The Saviors is being presented by Atlantic Theater Company at the Linda Gross Theater.
The cast features Crystal Finn, Ivan Howe, Julius Rinzel, and Stanley Simons. The Saviors began performances on Wednesday, July 8 and officially opens on Monday, July 27th, for a limited engagement through Saturday, August 8th.
When a lost young man takes shelter in their church, two altar boys desperately cling to each other as their changing faiths, lives, and bodies threaten to tear them apart.
The Saviors features sets by David Zinn, costumes by Avery Reed, lights by Stacey Derosier, sound by Leah Gelpe, and casting by The Telsey Office: Will Cantler, CSA. Ashley-Rose Galligan serves as the Production Stage Manager.
Ivan Howe, Stanley Simons and Julius Rinzel
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