Photos: Clutch Productions Presents THE INHERITANCE OF A LONG TERM FAULT

The show open Wednesday, December 6th (7pm) and continues through Saturday, December 23 (2 pm).

By: Dec. 07, 2023

CLUTCH PRODUCTIONS is presenting the world premiere production of Mêlisa Annis’ THE INHERITANCE OF A LONG-TERM FAULT, directed by Vanessa Morosco, with staging and additional direction by Mêlisa Annis. THE INHERITANCE OF A LONG-TERM FAULT will play a limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, NY, NY 10036). The show open Wednesday, December 6th (7pm) and continues through Saturday, December 23 (2 pm).  Tickets are $35 and available at bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/the-inheritance-of-a-long-term-fault/.  

Check out photos below!

While presenting the keynote at a high-profile conference, Me, a successful geologist in her field, asks her peers: what is our creation story? “The Inheritance of a Long-Term Fault” takes an explosive look at the generational impact of societal structures created by colonialism, and how these original sins continue to shape our world today; physically, linguistically, spatially, and spiritually. Interrelated scenes over space and time reveal the friction between what Me wants and what she’s inherited. Only a tectonic shift will allow her to hear the echoes from a mythological past, and explore new possibilities of what comes next. 

“We have been in active collaboration developing this provocative play for nearly two years, challenging each other to courageously pursue innovation – resisting the temptation to skip ahead to executing a product – inviting and adapting to the constant shifts in the current cultural conversations,” remarks director Morosco. “It is nothing short of joyful to expand this circle of collaboration to include our audience.”

 The production stars Craig Wesley Divino*  (HAPPY BIRTHDAY, WANDA JUNE, Wheelhouse Theater at the Duke on 42nd; HINDSIGHT, Fault Line Theatre) as Josh/Man/Oliver/Others, Gina Fonseca* (WITCH, Huntington Theatre Company; OUR DEAR DRUG LORD, Zoetic Stage) as Nest, Christianne Greiert* (EVERY GOOD GIRL DESERVES FUN, Clutch Productions at Walkerspace; FOREIGN BODIES, NYTW) as Me, and Gabra Zackman* (SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, Bedlam and 9 years with HUDSON VALLEY SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL) as Gwen/Samantha/Others.

For more information on show schedule and tickets, visit Click Here

 Photo credit: Ashley Garrett

Gina Fonseca

Gabra Zackman, Gina Fonseca, and Craig Wesley Divino

Gina Fonseca and Craig Wesley Divino

Gabra Zackman

Gabra Zackman and Gina Fonseca (Photo: Ashley Garrett)

Gabra Zackman and Gina Fonseca

Gabra Zackman and Gina Fonseca

Craig Wesley Divino

Craig Wesley Divino and Christianne Greiert

Craig Wesley Divino and Christianne Greiert

Christian Greiert, Craig Wesley Divino, and Gabra Zackman

Christianne Greiert

Christianne Greiert

Christianne Greiert

Christianne Greiert and Craig Wesley Divino


