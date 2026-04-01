Photos: BEAUTY FREAK Begins Rehearsals At The Cell For Off-Broadway Premiere

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What Will the Neighbors Say? and Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre will present the world premiere of “Beauty Freak,” a new play by James Clements, directed by Danilo Gambini, that explores the meteoric rise of filmmaker and Nazi propagandist Leni Riefenstahl. See rehearsal photos here!

This strictly limited engagement runs April 24 – May 17, 2026 at the cell theatre with an opening set for Thursday, April 30.

The cast for “Beauty Freak” includes features Baize Buzan as Leni Riefenstahl along with Sam Hood Adrain as Werner Klingenberg, James Clements as Walt Disney, Peter Coleman as Joseph Goebbels, Luca Fontaine as Max Borgman, Slate Holmgren as Ambassador Hans-Heinrich Dieckhoff and Keith Rubin as Ernst Jäger. The creative team for “Beauty Freak” includes Suzu Sakai (scenic design), Stephanie Bahniuk (costume design), Yung-Hung Sung (lighting design), Liam Bellman-Sharpe (sound design), Samantha Tutasi and Emily Mustillo (prop design) and Isabel Criado (production stage manager).