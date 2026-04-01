Photos: BEAUTY FREAK Begins Rehearsals At The Cell For Off-Broadway Premiere
Baize Buzan stars as Leni Riefenstahl in James Clements' new play, directed by Danilo Gambini.
What Will the Neighbors Say? and Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre will present the world premiere of “Beauty Freak,” a new play by James Clements, directed by Danilo Gambini, that explores the meteoric rise of filmmaker and Nazi propagandist Leni Riefenstahl. See rehearsal photos here!
This strictly limited engagement runs April 24 – May 17, 2026 at the cell theatre with an opening set for Thursday, April 30.
The cast for “Beauty Freak” includes features Baize Buzan as Leni Riefenstahl along with Sam Hood Adrain as Werner Klingenberg, James Clements as Walt Disney, Peter Coleman as Joseph Goebbels, Luca Fontaine as Max Borgman, Slate Holmgren as Ambassador Hans-Heinrich Dieckhoff and Keith Rubin as Ernst Jäger. The creative team for “Beauty Freak” includes Suzu Sakai (scenic design), Stephanie Bahniuk (costume design), Yung-Hung Sung (lighting design), Liam Bellman-Sharpe (sound design), Samantha Tutasi and Emily Mustillo (prop design) and Isabel Criado (production stage manager).
Photo credit: Federica Borlenghi
The Company
Keith Rubin, Peter Coleman and Sam Hood Adrain
The Company
The Company
James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain
James Clements and Danilo Gambini
James Clements, Danilo Gambini and Sam Hood Adrain
Danilo Gambini
Sam Hood Adrain, James Clements, Baize Buzan and Danilo Gambini
Sam Hood Adrain, Isabel Criado and James Clements
Julian Singer-Corbin, Brian Reager, Kira Simring and Jonah Levy
James Clements, Brian Reager, Kira Simring and Sam Hood Adrain
Samantha Tutasi and Emily Mustillo
Peter Coleman
Luca Fontaine
The Company
Slate Holmgren and Baize Buzan
Isabel Criado and Danilo Gambini
Danilo Gambini, Luca Fontaine and Keith Rubin
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