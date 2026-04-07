Olga Pericet to Bring BAILE SONORO to Repertorio Español for Nine Performances

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Award-winning dancer and choreographer Olga Pericet will return to New York City with Baile Sonoro, a new flamenco work presented for nine performances only, May 22-June 2, 2026.

Part dance, part live concert, Baile Sonoro explores the relationship between rhythm, body, and sound. Pericet shares the stage with musicians in a work that places movement and music in constant tension-shifting, responding, and building a shared language in real time.

Rooted in the traditional flamenco recital, the piece moves beyond convention while staying grounded in its form. Guitar and vocals do more than accompany the dance-they shape its timing, challenge its structure, and drive its momentum.

Baile Sonoro unites choreography and live music in a tightly crafted interplay of movement and sound. The result is a work that feels both precise and alive, where musicality and physicality are inseparable.

Pericet, recipient of Spain's National Dance Prize, is recognized as one of the leading figures in contemporary Spanish dance. Known for her refined musicality and commanding stage presence, she brings together tradition and experimentation in a style that is both rigorous and expressive.

With Baile Sonoro, Pericet offers audiences a flamenco performance that is direct, physical, and deeply musical-where rhythm drives the action, and the stage becomes a space of encounter between artist and sound.