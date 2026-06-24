ONE NIGHT AT THE BLACKBIRD to Play AMT Theater as Part of Broadway Bound Festival

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This August, audiences are invited into a hidden world where the legends of American music never stopped performing in One Night at the Blackbird, a new play by Maria Messias Mendes and Thomas Mullen.

Presented as part of the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, the production will receive a limited three-performance engagement at the AMT Theater in New York City.

Set inside a secret speakeasy tucked away in New Orleans' historic Seventh Ward, One Night at the Blackbird imagines a sanctuary where the spirits of music's greatest legends continue to gather long after death. When Lucy—better known as Lucifer—decides it's time to close the establishment forever, its devoted manager must make an impossible bargain to save both the club and the legendary souls who call it home.

Directed by Michael Hagins and produced by Thomas Mullen, the production combines supernatural drama with the musical traditions of jazz, blues, and gospel.

The cast features Aria Jackson as Lucy, KC Simms as Herman Godfrey, Xavier Rodney as Louis Armstrong, Duane Ferguson as Allen Toussaint, and Alexandria Thomas as Mahalia Jackson.

One Night at the Blackbird is written by Maria Messias Mendes and Thomas Mullen, directed by Michael Hagins, and produced by Thomas Mullen. Adam Sherwin serves as stage manager and oversees lighting and sound, Lauren Arneson is the assistant stage manager and board operator, Kat Santomoreno is the Costume Designer, and publicity is by Jay Michaels Global Communications.

One Night at the Blackbird will be presented as part of the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival at the AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street in New York City. Performances take place Wednesday, August 12 at 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 14 at 5:00 p.m., and Sunday, August 16 at 2:00 p.m.

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