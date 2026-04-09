Nikki M. James and Randy Graff to Star in Maurine Watkins' CHICAGO at The Players Club

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The cast has been revealed for Maurine Watkins' Chicago, continuing Gingold Theatrical Group's spring Project Shaw series.

Featuring Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (Little Shop of Horrors, Suffs) as Roxy Hart, Reg Rogers (Little Shop of Horrors) as Billy Flynn, Katerina McCrimmon (Bigfoot!, Funny Girl) as Velma Kelly, Arnie Burton (The Baker's Wife, The Imaginary Invalid) as Jake, David Ryan Smith (The Seat of Our Pants) as Amos Hart, Tony Award winner Randy Graff (Pen Pals, Mr. Saturday Night) as Mary Sunshine, Jackie Hoffman (My First Ex-Husband, Life and Trust) as Mrs. Morton, Richard B. Watson as The Sargeant Charles E. Murdock, Daniel Jenkins (About Time) as Mrtin S. Harrison, Troy Iwata (Be More Chill) as Babe, and Erin Maquire as Go-To-Hell Kitty. The event will be directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge. The reading is set for May 18 at 7 PM at The Players Club.

Chicago (1926) is a satirical comedy inspired by real-life murder cases covered by journalist Maurine Dallas Watkins. The play follows two women accused of murder as they navigate both the legal system and the court of public opinion. A searing critique of media sensationalism, celebrity culture, and justice, the work remains strikingly relevant today.

Best known as the basis for the long-running Broadway musical Chicago, the story has inspired multiple adaptations, including the 1927 silent film, the 1942 film Roxie Hart, and the Academy Award-winning 2002 film Chicago.

This event features general seating. For reserved seats or season discounts, please contact the Gingold office: 212.355.7823 info@gingoldgroup.org.