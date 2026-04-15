New York Theatre Company Will Host THE CIRCUIT: Silent Disco Ballet in DUMBO

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New York Theatre Company has announced its 2026 production THE CIRCUIT: An Immersive Silent Disco Ballet, an immersive work inspired by Arthur Schnitzler's La Ronde. THE CIRCUIT reimagines Schnitzler's cycle of intimate encounters through a pulse-driven silent disco ballet that fuses dance, theater, and nightlife into a visceral, site-specific experience in the streets of DUMBO, Brooklyn.

Audience members are given wireless headphones upon arrival and move alongside the performers. Through the headphones, they hear a fully pre-recorded audio experience: spoken dialogue, internal monologues, and an original EDM score with sound design. This audio is transmitted exclusively to the audience - only they can hear it. While the story is delivered through the headphones, everything they see is told through dance, with a theatrical contemporary movement language driving the storytelling in real time.

Dancers and performers lead the audience from location to location - through cobblestone alleys, storefronts, and beneath the Manhattan Bridge skyline - so the audience is continuously walking through the work as it happens.

The experience creates a split reality: a private, intimate listening experience inside the headphones, set against a public city environment where passersby witness a group moving through DUMBO in real time. Language exists in the headphones; physical storytelling exists in the space around them.

Co-directed by Josh Zacher and John Kroft, choreographed by Josh Zacher, written by Connor Wentworth, with original score and sound design by Jacob Ryan Smith and associate sound design by Anna Tobin, THE CIRCUIT dissolves the boundary between spectator and participant.

Performances begin May 15, with opening night scheduled for May 21, and run through June 29, 2026