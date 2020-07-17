New York Theatre Barn to Live Stream Excerpts From New Musicals TENN and ¡AMERICANO!

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its New Works Series on Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Tenn and ¡Americano!. The 45-minute presentation will also feature a conversation with the creators of the new musicals.

Based on the early life of Tennessee Williams, the new musical Tenn has book, music and lyrics by Jullian Hornik. Tenn follows Williams' years trapped in St. Louis with a family in collapse, to his formative months living in the Old French Quarter of New Orleans. Featuring live performances performed remotely by Christian Probst (The Book of Mormon) and Bandits on the Run.

The new musical ¡Americano! is based on the life of Antonio Valdovinos, is written by Michael Barnard (book/lyrics/director), Carrie Rodriguez (music/lyrics), and Jonathan Rosbenberg (book/lyrics). Following his childhood dream of enlisting in the Marines on his 18th birthday, Tony is devastated to learn that he is an undocumented American immigrant. ¡Americano! casts a profoundly human light on what it means to be a Dreamer. Featuring live performances performed remotely by Sean Ewing (West Side Story, Amazing Grace).

Tenn has been presented at Yale University and Symphony Space's Project Broadway, and was developed in the ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop and at the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat. ¡Americano! was developed and subsequently produced by The Phoenix Theatre Company earlier this year.

The 45-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel, and is hosted and produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. The company will be giving 50% of its donations this week to Color of Change, a progressive nonprofit civil rights advocacy organization formed in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in order to use online resources to strengthen the political voice of African Americans.

For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

