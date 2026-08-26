New York City Children’s Theater Unveils 2026-27 Season

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New York City Children’s Theater has revealed its 2026–2027 Main Stage Season, featuring a lineup of three productions that mark both the debut of its new brand identity and the celebration of its 30th Anniversary Season.

Woody Guthrie’S SONGS TO GROW ON

New York City Children’s Theater (NYCCT) continues its commitment to creating transformative early‑childhood arts experiences for New York City’s youngest learners. Woody Guthrie’S SONGS TO GROW ON, an original Theater for the Very Young production was inspired by an unpublished manuscript by Woody Guthrie and his 1956 children’s album Songs to Grow On for Mother and Child. Written by Frank Ruiz and directed by Susanna Brock, the piece follows four‑year‑old Cathy Ann Guthrie on a cross‑country journey with her family that encourages curiosity, empathy, and exploration. Featuring classic Guthrie songs and interactive moments of play, the production invites children ages 2–5 and their families to travel from California to “the New York Island” through music, movement, and imagination. Used by permission by Woody Guthrie Publications, Inc.

All NYCCT touring performances are free; however, some venues require general admission to enter. It is recommended to confirm the final schedule with the partner organizations. Some venues may adjust admission policies or offer members-only programs.

● Saturday, September 26, 10:30AM - Village Trip Festival

● Sunday, September 27, 3:00PM - Bronx Music Hall

● Sunday, October 18, 2:30PM - Queens Museum

● Saturday, October 24, 2:30PM - Staten Island Children's Museum

● Saturday, November 7, 10:30AM - Children's Museum of Manhattan

MY FIRST NUTCRACKER

Celebrating the magic of the holidays, NYCCT’s beloved holiday tradition MY FIRST NUTCRACKER returns with a newly reimagined staging. With Tchaikovsky’s iconic music and beautiful ballet‑based interactivity, this joyful production invites young children to experience the wonder of live theater in a welcoming, family‑friendly setting. It weaves a fantastical tapestry of Nutcracker magic that sparks children’s imagination while rekindling nostalgia for parents. Written by Barbara Zinn Krieger and directed and choreographed by Kristen Brooks Sandler, the production runs December 5–22 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

As in the classic tale, Clara‑Marie receives a Nutcracker from her beloved godfather. When the Nutcracker transforms into a Prince, audiences join them on a journey to the Land of the Sweets. Under sparkling skies—complete with dancing flowers and a pesky Mouse King—this 50‑minute interactive retelling is specially designed for young theatergoers, offering a fun, imaginative, and engaging holiday adventure.

INTERSTELLAR CINDERELLA: THE NEXT ADVENTURE

In Spring 2027, NYCCT unveils the thrilling sequel to its beloved musical Interstellar Cinderella, inviting young theatergoers on an all‑new cosmic quest with INTERSTELLAR CINDERELLA: THE NEXT ADVENTURE. Seven years have passed; the year is 3024, and Cinderella—now Chief Engineer and Inventor for the Alliance of Planets—is facing her biggest challenge yet.

A world premiere musical, story by Barbara Zinn Krieger with music and lyrics by the iconic Laurie Berkner, directed by Sammy Lopez and with choreography by Kristen Brooks Sandler, this sequel to the popular Interstellar Cinderella follows Cinderella and Prince Astral as they confront an environmental crisis threatening the Alliance of Planets. When the Prince’s mission goes awry, young audience members join the Fairy God‑Bot to help rescue him and restore harmony to the galaxy. Blending puppetry, musical theater, choreography, and mixed media, the production introduces children to themes of scientific discovery, community, and problem‑solving. The show opens on March 27 and runs through April 11, 2027 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

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