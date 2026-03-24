New American Ensemble's World Premiere Staging of IVANOV Extends

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New American Ensemble has extended its world premiere staging of Anton Chekhov’s Ivanov to April 12. Directed by New American Ensemble’s Artistic Director Michael DeFilippis, this funny and heartbreaking examination of what we now call ‘depression’ asks, “What happens when you lose yourself in a community that cannot support that loss?” This strictly limited engagement, which opened on March 19, continues at The West End Theatre.

Glenn Fitzgerald, seen on Broadway and at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, joins the company in the role of Count Matvey Shabelsky today, March 24.

Once a magnetic and idealistic young figure within his community, Nikolai Ivanov was driven by a belief that he could change the world. Now, he finds himself abruptly cut off from the convictions, emotions, and sense of purpose that once defined both his inner life and his public identity. Confused by what is happening to him, and increasingly unable to control his own behavior, Ivanov’s unraveling begins to reverberate outward, taking a devastating toll on a community already stretched to its limits, where personal needs run high and no one seems capable of meeting anyone else where they are.

The ensemble cast for Ivannov includes two-time Drama Desk Award-winner Mary Bacon (Tom Stoppard’s Rock N Roll and Arcadia) as Zinaida, Zachary Desmond (Hooded; or Being Black for Dummies) as Nikolai Ivanov, Quinn Jackson as Anna, Mike Labbadia (Bedlam) as Misha Borkin, Maude Mitchell (Mabou Mines DollHouse) as Avdotya Nazarovna, Paul Niebanck (Jelly’s Last Jam at City Center, Richard III at Shakespeare in the Park) as Pavel Lebedev, Alexandra Pearl as Martha Babakina, Maya Shoham as Sasha, Lambert Tamin (Hooded; or Being Black for Dummies) as Yevgeny Lvov, Glenn Fitzgerald (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window) as Count Matvey Shabelsky, and Casey Worthington as Dmitry Kosykh.