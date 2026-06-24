NYC Council and The Public Theater to Host Multilingual Poetry in the Park Event

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The New York City Council, in partnership with The Public Theater, will present Poetry in the Park, a community celebration featuring a multilingual reading of Emma Lazarus' iconic poem "The New Colossus" on Thursday, June 25.

Held in City Hall Park, the event is part of the Council's America 250 programming, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States by celebrating the diverse communities that have shaped New York City and the nation.

During the event, "The New Colossus"—the poem famously inscribed at the base of the Statue of Liberty—will be read in 12 languages representing many of New York City's largest and most vibrant cultural communities. Readings will include Spanish, Mandarin, Yiddish, Haitian Creole, Russian, and several additional languages.

Actor Liev Schreiber will perform the English-language reading. Additional participants include actors Dagmara Domińczyk, Margarita Levieva, Jin Ha, and Steven Skybell, alongside community leaders Wai Yee Chan, President and CEO of Homecrest Community Services; Amy Andrieux, Director of the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts (MoCADA); Somia El-Rowmeim, Founder and Executive Director of the Women's Empowerment Coalition of New York City; and reporter Glorieuse Nelson.

Speaker Julie Menin, members of the New York City Council, and representatives from The Public Theater will also participate, with additional guests expected to be announced.

The event aims to highlight New York City's cultural and linguistic diversity while honoring one of the nation's best-known symbols of immigration and welcome.

Poetry in the Park

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: City Hall Park

A livestream of the event will also be available.

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