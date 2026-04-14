NEW OWNER, Play From a Dog's Point of View, to Open at The New Victory Theater

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The New Victory Theater will present The Last Great Hunt’s New Owner, a whimsical and wordless adventure that delicately explores the themes of friendship, loss, and new beginnings from a dog’s point of view. New Owner melds puppetry, live action, and animation to paint a poignant portrait of grief and resiliency.

Knowing that puppies are the best medicine, Mabel adopts Bart from the animal shelter to help heal her widowed heart. But Mabel is old, and Bart is young, and not all love can last forever. Suddenly alone, Bart embarks on an urban odyssey of towering hot dog carts, menacing dog-nappers and junkyard camaraderie before ultimately finding a new home and a new owner.

Please note that New Owner contains a scene that alludes to the death of a human character, which may be upsetting for small children.

Recommended for everyone ages 7+, New Owner is 55 minutes long with no intermission, inclusive of a post-show puppet demonstration by show co-creator and puppeteer Tim Watts. After the show, audience members can meet the cast and see the puppets up close with a photo opportunity in the lower lobby.

New Owner was created by Arielle Gray and Tim Watts, founding members of the Perth-based Australian theater collective The Last Great Hunt, an internationally renowned, artist-led collective of creators, innovators and explorers. The canine main characters will be brought to life at the New Victory Theater by Tim Watts and Jen Bagg.

The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lobby of the New Victory Theater features free do-together activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show’s themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers or somewhere in between, New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at the New Victory Box Office leading up to the performance and starting two hours before curtain time on performance days.