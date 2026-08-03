Michael Sandel and Cynthia Nixon to Lead Public Theater Forum

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The Public Theater and Public Forum series curators Alexa Smith and Jeremy McCarter will present DIVISION AND RENEWAL on Monday, August 10 at 8:00 p.m. at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

American society has rarely been more polarized. How did we reach this moment of crisis, and what can any of us do to repair what has been broken? Michael Sandel, the Harvard professor and globally acclaimed “rock-star philosopher,” will return to The Delacorte Theater for a night of public philosophy alongside Cynthia Nixon. Together with an audience of New Yorkers, the spirited conversation will ask questions about meritocracy, dignity, and where we go from here.

Free tickets will be made available on each Public Forum date via the line at The Delacorte, evening Standby at The Delacorte, digital lottery with TodayTix, and an in-person lottery at The Public. For more information, visit publictheater.org.

SUMMER BOOK CLUB CELEBRATION WITH THE NEW YORK PUBLIC LIBRARY

Calling all New Yorkers! As part of its annual Summer at the Library programming, The New York Public Library, in partnership with The Public Theater, invites New Yorkers to join a summer book club and read N.K. Jemisin’s The City We Became together. The book club will culminate in a marquee event at The Delacorte Theater featuring readings, commissioned performances, and public conversation inspired by and celebrating the book.

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