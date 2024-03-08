Meredith Brandt's JOY RIDE Comes To The NYC Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From musical comedian Meredith Brandt comes Joy Ride: A Musical Parody Show About the Brandt Family Minivan, written by and starring Meredith Brandt and directed by Samantha Evans.

The production will be presented as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Sat 4/6 at 5:20pm, Thu 4/11 at 8:10pm, Sun 4/14 at 3:40pm & Sat 4/20 at 7pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes.

For over a decade, the Brandt family minivan saw many a carpool, many a round of license plate bingo, and many a fast-food run. And while this 2006 Toyota Sienna's days on the road have long run their course, the car still manages to serve as an excellent vehicle… for storytelling. Join musical comedian Meredith Brandt as she shares stories from her childhood minivan, told entirely through song parodies inspired by the albums that were forever stuck in the car's once-high-tech multi-disc CD player.

About the Artists

Meredith Brandt (Writer / Performer) (she/her) is an NYC-based, South Jersey-bred comic, actor, writer, singer, producer, brand strategist, and Twizzler-lover. Some favorite past experiences include directing and performing with Bloomers Comedy, writing her mini-musicals Guts and Way Past Bedtime, and hosting her annual holiday variety show Ha La La at Caveat. She has trained with The Barrow Group, iO Chicago, and The Magnet Theater and is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania. She is currently a lyricist in the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop and is working on a new, soon-to-be-titled zombie comedy musical. @merbrandt // www.meredithbrandt.com.

Samantha Evans (Director) is a New York based actor, writer, improviser and director. She is a teacher at The Barrow Group and has trained at UCB, The Groundlings, Pig Iron and Emerson College (BFA Acting). She is the creator and star of the award-winning pilot, Ghost Girl, which premiered at the NYTV Festival. You can catch Sam in the upcoming horror feature The Woods. Sam is a proud member of AEA and is represented by Stein Entertainment Group and Bonafide & Emerging Artists. www.samantha-evans.com

New York City Fringe Festival

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. www.frigid.nyc