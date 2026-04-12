Mary Testa to Join the Beechman’s FINDING DOROTHY PARKER

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Due to last-minute scheduling conflicts, the previously announced Jackie Hoffman will not be appearing in all performances of Finding Dorothy Parker at The Laurie Beechman Theatre this week, with three-time Tony-nominee Mary Testa filling in.

Finding Dorothy Parker is an evening celebrating the wit and wisdom of Dorothy Parker compiled and directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane. The production will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre at West Bank Café April 14 through 19 at 7 p.m.

Testa was most recently seen on Broadway in her Tony-nominated turn as Aunt Eller in the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma. Other credits include Broadway’s Xanadu, Wicked, On the Town (Tony nom), 42nd Street (Tony nom), and off-Broadway’s In Trousers, A New Brain, First Lady Suite, and many more.

Mary Testa joins Broadway’s Andréa Burns (In the Heights, The Notebook) and original cast members Julie Halston (Our Town, Tootsie), and Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Rent).

Jackie Hoffman returns for the April 19 performance.