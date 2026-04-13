MISTER SNICKERS OF NEW YORK Extends Run to Urban Stages After Fresh Fruit Festival

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Before it officially opened, prolific theatre-maker Michael Raimondi's newest work, Mister Snickers of New York City, already a headlining feature of the 2026 Fresh Fruit Festival Mainstage is completing negotations to extend the run later in the month at URBAN STAGES.. Produced by Play Your Part, this vibrant production offers a unique, music-infused look at the queer struggle for sobriety and the transformative power of the human-animal bond. The Fresh Fruit Festival takes place at The Wild Project (195 E 3rd St).

Mister Snickers of New York City follows a gay man's alcohol-soaked attempt at building a chosen family. Set against a visual backdrop reminiscent of a NYC pop-up book, the play centers on the protagonist's relationship with his Best Friend and his loyal dog, Mister Snickers. What begins as a selfish descent into addiction evolves into a spiritual journey, documenting a poignant transformation from a self-absorbed addict to a generous, grounded friend.

Puppet design, direction, and fabrication are by Aaron Haskell (National Tours: Life of Pi, War Horse). The production is directed by Abigail Zealey Bess of Ensemble Studio Theater and co-directed by Josh Tyson, with scenic and property design by Aurelie Hug and Chloe Cobb.

Performance Schedule: Monday, April 27 at 8:30 PM, Saturday, May 2 at 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 3 at 4:00 PM. The Urban Stages dates and time will be revealed shortly.