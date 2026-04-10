MAKING IT HAPPEN TEN-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL Will Open at The Theater Center

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The Theater Center will present the inaugural Making It Happen Ten-Minute Play Festival starting next Wednesday, April 15, 2026 and running through May 6, 2026. Designed to introduce and uplift new emerging voices in the theater scene, the Festival offers 15 playwrights the opportunity to showcase their work in an Off-Broadway house. Tickets start at $12.51 and can be purchased here.

The 15 playwrights chosen from over 200 submissions to present their work at the Making it Happen Ten-Minute Play Festival include RJ Bernier, Ariana Blaustein, Karen Campion, David Datz, Liz Grosul, Aladen Gulmuhamed, Sarah Hogewood, Mark Harvey Levine, Adar Marcus, Eliana Rubin, Rachel Saruski, Donna Sisco, Jack Wohl, William Zolla II, and Howard Zuckerman.

Submissions to the Festival were read by the creative team, who selected the plays based on originality, diversity of voices and perspectives, and potential commercial viability. With the help of audience feedback and votes, six out of fifteen plays will be chosen to continue on to the final night of the Festival to compete for the chance to further produce and develop their work for a limited run at The Theater Center.

Selected playwrights received rehearsal and performance space at The Theater Center's intimate Off-Broadway venue in Times Square; an invitation-only Emerging Artists Collective Night celebrating all playwrights and their works; a consultation with 3C Management on how to promote, produce, and present their works; access to basic lighting support, box office services, and festival-wide marketing; valuable audience feedback in a professional setting; and visibility and credibility through affiliation with an Off-Broadway venue. There is no submission or participation fee. For more information on the Making It Happen Festival, please visit here.