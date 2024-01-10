MAKE ME GORGEOUS! Starring Jackie Cox Extended Through Late February

Make Me Gorgeous! is written and directed by Donnie, and stars Wade McCollum who also contributed additional material.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

MAKE ME GORGEOUS! Starring Jackie Cox Extended Through Late February The new year continues to get even more Gorgeous! New Yorkers will have 4 more weeks to see Make Me Gorgeous!, The True Story of Kenneth "Mr. Madam" Marlowe. Startiing February 1, Darius Rose (aka Jackie Cox, a top-5 finalist from "RuPaul's Drag Race," Season 12) steps into Mr. Marowe's pumps for a 4 week engagement February 1 through 25. Wade McCollum, in a solo performance thailed as "the best to hit New York in many seasons" (Gay City News). continues in the role the role through January 28. before departing the production to appear on Broadway in the upcoming Water For Elephants. Presented by triangle productions!, the New York premiere of Make Me Gorgeous! is now playing Off-Broadway at Playhouse 46 At St. Luke’s (308 W. 46th Street). 

"It’s always been important to me to share Queer art and history," says Darius Rose. "But now, given the opportunity to make my Off-Broadway debut starring as an LGBTQ+ trailblazer like Kenneth / Kate Marlowe, it goes well beyond my wildest dreams. Marlowe was an extraordinary figure who pressed beyond the boundaries of gender long before the world at large was engaging in this conversation. This role gives me an opportunity to act, sing, dance, and bring dozens of roles to life, both in and out of a wig. I’m excited to combine my theatre background with my drag and cabaret work to bring Kenneth / Kate to life at Playhouse 46."

 

Make Me Gorgeous! features scenic design byWalt Spangler, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Ien DeNio, costume design by Jeffrey Hinshaw, and props by Brendan McCann.  Casting by Daryl Eisenberg, CSA / Eisenberg Casting.




