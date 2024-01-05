MAKE ME GORGEOUS! Extended Through Late January at Playhouse 46

The production will now run through January 28.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

The new year just got a little more Gorgeous! Audiences will now have three more weeks to see Make Me Gorgeous!, The True Story of Kenneth "Mr. Madam" Marlowe, with the production announcing that the limited engagement has been extended, by popular demand, from January 7 - January 28. Presented by triangle productions!, the New York premiere of Make Me Gorgeous! plays Off-Broadway at Playhouse 46 At St. Luke’s (308 W. 46th Street). Make Me Gorgeous! is written and directed by Donnie, and stars Wade McCollum (Broadway: Wicked, the upcoming Water For Elephants. West End: It Happened In Key West), who also contributed additional material. For tickets and further information, visit Click Here
    
Make Me Gorgeous! is the fabulous and incredible true story of Kenneth Marlowe, an oft-overlooked trailblazer in LGBTQ+ history. Described as one of mid-Century America’s gayest and most openly homosexual personalities, Marlowe took on many roles in life. Kenneth was a private hairdresser to the stars; the madam of a notorious gay prostitution ring in Hollywood; an author; a hustler; a female impersonator; a private in the U.S. Army; a call boy; a Christian missionary; a mortuary cosmetologist; a newspaper columnist … and for the final decade of an incredibly lived life, Marlowe was a woman, having transitioned to become Kate Marlowe.

Make Me Gorgeous! is adapted from Donnie’s book, Mr. Madam: The Life and Times of Kenneth/Kate Marlowe, the culmination of years of research and interviews and establishing Donnie as one of the foremost historians to chronicle Kenneth/Kate Marlowe’s life. A new edition of the book, retitled Us, further explores the life of Kenneth/Kate Marlowe.

Make Me Gorgeous! plays Mondays at 7PM, Thursdays at 7PM, Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays at 8PM, and Sundays at 2PM and 7PM.
