Lee Folpe's LAKE EFFECT to Premiere at The Tank's Limefest

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Lee Folpe's Lake Effect is set to premiere at The Tank's Limefest, a celebration of new works by female and non-binary artists. The performance is August 8th at 9:30 PM.

Lake Effect is a sharp, darkly funny two-hander about siblings Ari and Shana, stuck in a cabin and inside each other's minds across time. Jumping between childhood, adolescence, and adulthood, their relationship is messy, obsessive, and electric; they love each other deeply, hurt each other constantly, and can't seem to let go. As identity, trauma, sex, and family tension collide, their bond starts to feel less like home and more like a storm they're trapped inside.

Lake Effect was originally developed and workshopped at Columbia University as part of the renowned MFA program, under the guidance of Lynn Nottage, Charles Mee, David Henry Hwang, Leslie Ayvazian, and new concentration head James Iljames.

Lake Effect is written by Lee Folpe, directed by Emerson Haven, and performed by Tom Phelan and Maria Mohajir. The full creative team includes Ezekiel Clare (Scenic Design), Katy Holmes (Costume Design), Austin Brown (Lighting Design), Jonathan Barbee (Sound Design), Melissa Marino (Producing), Meraly Morales (Stage Management), and Alex Taylor (Intimacy Coordination).

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