La MaMa Moves! to Present Sun Kim Dance Theatre's ALIEN OF EXTRAORDINARY

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club will present Alien of Extraordinary by Sun Kim Dance Theatre as part of the 21st annual La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival. Performances are April 23 and 24 at 7pm in The Ellen Stewart Theatre, 66 E. 4th Street. Tickets are $30 (general), $25 (students/seniors), with a $50 Support the Artists ticket option.

Tickets are available here. Festival packages start at $45 and are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/42/store/packages. Additionally, the first 10 tickets of each performance are $10 (limit 2 per person).

Alien of Extraordinary is a dance-theatre work by Sun Kim that unpacks the emotional and bureaucratic labyrinth of the U.S. artist visa system. Inspired by the "alien of extraordinary ability" (O-1) visa and Sun's lived experience navigating it as an immigrant and street dance artist specializing in popping, the piece examines how institutions compress complex human lives into paperwork and proof. Blending dancing, acting, live music and audience interaction, the work invites viewers to step directly into the immigrant artist's reality-literally and imaginatively. Through vulnerability, resilience, and sharp physicality, Alien of Extraordinary creates a shared space where empathy replaces abstraction, and policy becomes personal. It is both a critique of systems that demand "extraordinary" worth and a celebration of the humanity that exceeds any form.

Sun Kim, a Korean-born dancer and choreographer, is known for her innovative and expressive dance style. She's received several accolades, including 2025 NYSCA/NYFA fellowship in choreography, the 2022 Emerging Artist Award at Harlem Stage and the 2022 Bessie Awards nomination. Sun's diverse experiences have shaped her distinctive approach to creating, leading her to establish Sun Kim Dance Theatre. SKDT has performed at Works & Process Guggenheim, New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, New Victory Theater, Battery Dance Festival, San Francisco International Hip Hop Dance Festival, AAPI Dance Festival NYU Skirball, Bronx Museum, Symphony Space, Ladies of Hip Hop Festival, and more.