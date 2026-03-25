Kerry Butler, Charl Brown, Jackie Hoffman and More to Join CLASSICS GONE MAD! Benefit

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Classic Stage Company has revealed the performers for Classics Gone Mad!, a benefit event. Hosted by Nina West, Classics Gone Mad! will be held at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater on Monday, April 13 at 7pm.

Classics Gone Mad! will feature Tony Award nominee Charl Brown, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, Jackie Hoffman, Alphonso Horne, Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, Katerina McCrimmon, Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Khori Petinaud, and Hannah Solow, with additional performers to be announced.

Join us for live and lively games, songs, scenes and one fabulous queen! At Classic Stage Company, we’ve always depended on the kindness (and creativity) of strangers. On April 13, for this year’s Classics Gone Mad! celebrating Tennessee Williams and a Trip Down South, this one-night-only event flips your favorite Williams scenes and Southern songs on their head with the help of our audience. Only YOU can help Laura blow out her candles!

Presented by Classic Stage Company’s Associate Board, all proceeds from Classics Gone Mad! support the theater’s audience development and community outreach programs.

The 2026 Classics Gone Mad! Committee includes co-chairs Cara Akselrad and Eric Ulloa, as well as Rebekah Santiago Berger, Jōvan Dansberry, Katherine Doherty, Emily Kling, Gaby Kornblau, Leonard Navarro, Cameron Scott, Sari Stifelman, Eric Sweeney & Rob Russo. Individual tickets are on sale now starting at $95. Sponsorship packages start at $2,500.