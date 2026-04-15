KENREX Off-Broadway to Offer $42 and $32 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush

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The two-time Olivier Award-winning American premiere of KENREX, the thriller by Olivier Award winner Jack Holden and Ed Stambollouian, is launching digital lottery and in-person rush policies ahead of first preview tomorrow, Thursday, April 16. Performed by Holden and directed by Stambollouian, with an original score performed live by John Patrick Elliott, the limited 11-week run will take place at the Lucille Lortel Theatre with an opening night set for Sunday, April 26.

TodayTix Digital Lottery

The lottery will open for entries at 5 PM the day before each performance and close at 9 AM on the day of the performance. Winners are drawn after the lottery closes. If you’re a lucky winner, you’ll have 1 hour to claim your tickets through the TodayTix app. Winners may purchase up to 2 tickets at $42 each, subject to availability.

In-Person Rush Tickets

In-person rush tickets will be available in person at the Lucille Lortel Theatre beginning when the box office opens on each day of performance for $32, subject to availability. Rush tickets are limited to 2 per person and are on a first-come first serve basis.

Direct from three runs across London – at the Southwark Playhouse Borough, Sheffield Theatre, and, most recently, The Other Palace – KENREX is the true-crime thriller about the thin line between justice served and justice taken.