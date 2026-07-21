Jen Rudin Casting to Host In-Person NYC Audition Intensive

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Jen Rudin Casting has announced its first live, in-person on-camera audition class in New York City on Monday, September 28, 2026 from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm. The one-day intensive marks a return to face-to-face actor training after years of successful virtual coaching and offers performers the opportunity to work directly with an award-winning casting director in a professional, supportive environment.

The class focuses on the audition skills actors need today—from self-tape technique and cold reads to live on-camera adjustments, authentic performances, and the confidence to walk into any audition room prepared. Participants will receive personalized feedback, work on camera, and gain insight into what casting professionals are looking for in television, film, and streaming projects. Students will use Jen Rudin's popular book Confessions of a Casting Director (HarperCollins) as a guide.

'I'm so excited to return to teaching in person. There's something magical that happens when actors and a casting director are in the same room together.' said Jen Rudin, founder of Jen Rudin Casting. 'Virtual coaching has been incredibly valuable, but being in person allows for spontaneous discoveries, stronger connections, and the kind of creative energy that simply can't be replicated online. I'm thrilled to welcome actors back into the room.'

A former professional child actor and an award-winning casting director, producer, author, and educator, Rudin spent seven years as a Casting Executive at The Walt Disney Company, casting such beloved animated films as The Incredibles and The Princess and the Frog. Recent casting credits include Arcane (Netflix) and the upcoming Meet the Planets for National Geographic/BBC. Her classes are known for combining practical audition technique with candid industry insight and individualized coaching.

The NYC intensive is open to actors seeking to sharpen their on-camera audition skills in today's competitive marketplace. Space is limited to ensure each participant receives substantial on-camera time and personalized feedback.

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-person-filmtv-intensive-with-jen-rudin-casting-tickets-1994585056597?aff=oddtdtcreator and visit www.jenrudin.com for more details.



Photo Credit: Douglas Gorenstein

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