Jamie Armitage's A GHOST IN YOUR EAR to Make New York Premiere at Audible Theater

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Following a run at London’s Hampstead Theatre Downstairs, Audible Theater will present the New York premiere of A Ghost in Your Ear, an immersive horror show set inside an audiobook recording session gone terrifyingly wrong. When an actor arrives late to a sound studio for a last-minute recording session, he is handed the script of a chilling ghost story to read. But as the engineer cues the recording and the evening wears on, the horrors slowly begin to escape the page to haunt the studio itself. With audiences wearing headphones featuring groundbreaking binaural sound technology, this cutting-edge theatrical experience places everyone directly in a haunting world of sound.

Written and directed by Tony Award nominee Jamie Armitage (SIX: The Musical) and featuring sound design by the Tony-nominated duo Ben & Max Ringham (A Doll's House, Prima Facie), this show will have a limited engagement at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. Performances begin Tuesday, September 29, continuing through Sunday, November 15. Tickets are on sale now at AGhostInYourEar.com. A Ghost in Your Ear will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original at a later date, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

The production’s creative team includes Ben & Max Ringham (sound design), Anisha Fields (scenic and costume design), and Ben Jacobs (lighting design). The casting director is Taylor Williams. The production’s general management is by TT Partners. A Ghost in Your Ear was originally produced by HFH Productions and Playful Productions.

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