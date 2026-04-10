Jack Merrill's THE SAVE to Have Two Industry Readings in April

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The Save, a new play written and performed by Jack Merrill and directed by Pam Berlin, will have two reading presentations: Monday, April 13 at 3:00PM at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater and Tuesday, April 21 at 3:00PM at Theatre Row Theatre.

The Save is a solo work that upends the myth of the American Dream, exposing the darkness beneath a seemingly perfect suburban life. Raised in an accomplished Chicago family, Jack Merrill comes of age in a world that looks enviable from the outside—but inside is marked by instability, control and abuse. After escaping his home as a teenager, he survives an unthinkable act of violence at the hands of serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Nearly five decades later, he tells his story with extraordinary clarity, humanity and resilience.

Now 47 years later and as the only survivor among Gacy's victims, Jack is ready to tell his story. The Save is presented by Leah Michalos, Eric Nederlander, Anita Waxman, Evangeline Morphos, and Michelle Campell & Kathie Berlin.