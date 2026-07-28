JOANNA to Receive World Premiere Staged Reading at The Tank

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Joanna, a new play by Annie Rasiel, will receive its world premiere in a staged reading on Saturday, August 15, at The Tank as part of LimeFest. The reading will be directed by Katy Early.

Set six years after the mysterious disappearance of a young woman, Joanna follows Kate, who has recently moved in with her boyfriend Marcus, unaware of his connection to Joanna. When Joanna's mother unexpectedly arrives carrying her daughter's belongings and refusing to give up hope that Joanna will return, the past begins to reshape the present. Blending psychological drama, dark comedy, and surreal horror, the play explores grief, control, intimacy, and the ways women shape—and disappear into—each other's lives.

The cast features Laura Sametz and Doug Goldring, both appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, alongside Kate Heffernan, who makes her professional stage debut.

Joanna is presented as an Equity-approved showcase.

JOANNA

Saturday, August 15, 2026

3:00 p.m.

The Tank

312 West 36th Street

New York, NY

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