Irish Rep to Present LONDON ASSURANCE in December

Irish Repertory Theatre presents London Assurance, written by Dion Boucicault (The Shaughraun) and directed by Charlotte Moore (The Plough and the Stars). Performances begin on December 6, 2019 on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage with an opening night set for December 15, for a limited run through January 26, 2020.

In London Assurance, a high-spirited farce, the vain and lustful Sir Harcourt Courtley travels to Oak Hall to meet his bride-to-be, the charming young Grace Harkaway, whose hand comes with £15,000 a year. But when the beautiful and vibrant Lady Gay Spanker joins the party, Sir Harcourt becomes too enamored with her to notice that Grace is falling in love with his young son Charles, who has arrived in disguise, pursued by his creditors! A parade of eccentric characters and merry mishaps ensue in this classic comedy of manners.

London Assurance, a beloved comedy, catapulted the then 20-year-old Dion Boucicault to fame when it premiered at London's Covent Garden in March of 1841. It was the beginning of a long and storied career for the young Irish actor/playwright, who is considered one of the most successful and influential theatrical figures of the 19th Century.

Full cast & creative team for London Assurance will be announced at a later date.

The performance schedule for London Assurance will be as follows: Wednesdays at 3pm and 8pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: There will be no performances on Wednesday, December 25 and Wednesday, January 1. There will be additional performances on Monday, December 23 at 7pm; Friday, December 27 at 3pm; Monday, December 30 at 7pm; and Tuesday December 31 at 3pm.

Tickets to London Assurance range from $45-$70 and are available now for Irish Rep members only. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday October 15 at 1pm and will be available through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org. A block of tickets for preview performances will go on sale at noon two weeks before first preview for $22 each as part of Irish Rep's $22 on 22nd Street initiative.

Currently in performances on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage is Dublin Carol, written by Conor McPherson (The Seafarer) and directed by Ciarán O'Reilly (The Shadow of a Gunman). Dublin Carol opened October 1, for a limited run through November 10, 2019. In performances on the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre is the World Premiere of Kingfishers Catch Fire, by Robin Glendinning (Jennifer's Holiday), directed by Kent Paul (Lost in Yonkers). Kingfishers Catch Fire opened September 22 and was recently extended through October 27, 2019.

Starting previews on November 7, 2019 in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre is the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize winning play Pumpgirl, by Abbie Spallen (Strandline), directed by Nicola Murphy (Stop/Over). Pumpgirl opens November 14, for a limited run through December 29, 2019.





