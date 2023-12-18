Immersive ODD MAN OUT to Return for Limited Engagement at HERE Arts

Odd Man Out will return for strictly-limited nine-performance engagement at HERE Arts Center (145 Sixth Avenue), from January 9-16, 2024.



Odd Man Out is an immersive experience in complete darkness in which the audience hears, smells, tastes, and feels the story of Alberto, a blind jazz musician traveling home from New York to Buenos Aires after decades of self-exile.



The story is set on the flight back to Buenos Aires, with the audience entering the space as passengers on that flight. As Alberto tells his life stories to his seatmates, we start re-imagining his journey as he perceives it: in complete darkness. We experience his life as a young man in the 1960s in Argentina, and then his life journey in New York City. His girlfriend follows him there but she is ultimately drawn back to Argentina and its troubled politics. We take in these moments in a way most of us have never experienced a story: our ears, noses, skin, and palates are engaged in an immersive journey of love, prejudice, and fears that were left behind.



Because the audience members – “passengers” – are in complete darkness through the entire duration of the flight, the action is experienced by way of auditory stimulation, tactile objects, tasty treats, and enriched smells. Passengers will even feel the weather occurring around them.



Odd Man Out began at Teatro Ciego in Argentina in October 2019 as a fully-live, immersive theatrical production. Teatro Ciego has a 15-year history of creating live experiences in complete darkness. The theater company employs artists and technicians with visual disabilities in all their work. Forty percent of staff and creative teams are made up of individuals living with sight loss.



In April 2021, during the pandemic, Odd Man Out was reworked as an at-home immersive experience where people are sent a box to their home with all the elements required to experience the play. Once in-person shows resumed, Odd Man Out was presented in a semi-live format at The Flea during Winter 2021/2022; before returning to a fully-staged all-live production at the Bristol Riverside Theatre in December 2022.



Odd Man Out is written by Martín Bondone; and features direction by Martín Bondone, Facundo Bogarín, and Carlos Armesto; storytelling review by Matías Guzmán; and production management by Esteban Arias. Giorgia Valenti serves as Line Producer.



The cast of Odd Man Out features Esteban Arias, Carmen Borla, Agustina Cedraschi, Andrés Montejo, Lorenza Bernasconi, Mauricio Marte, and Giorgia Valenti.



Odd Man Out will be occurring during the Under the Radar Festival, ISPA New York Congress, and APAP|NYC.



Tickets for Odd Man Out are $45, and can be purchased at https://here.org/shows/odd-man-out/. Ten tickets are priced at $10 available for each performance on a first-come, first-served basis, for those in need of financial assistance. These tickets are available with the code ACCESS. Limit two tickets per patron. Subject to availability.



Odd Man Out is also presented as an at home immersive experience where people are sent a box to their home with all the elements required to experience the play.



HERE presents ODD MAN OUT, produced by PITCHBLACK Immersive Experiences, in association with Radio Drama Network.



For more information, please visit: PitchblackExperience.com/OddManOutLive/





ABOUT PITCHBLACK IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE



PITCHBLACK Immersive Experiences is a U.S. endeavor born of a partnership between U.S. theatreC (Carlos Armesto, lead producer) and Teatro Ciego of Argentina. PITCHBLACK is dedicated to creating theatrical experiences in complete darkness. A PITCHBLACK theatrical experience may be with others in a crowded room with performers around you, or it may be alone in the comfort of your home. But it will always be in darkness.



