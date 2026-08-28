I EAT BOYS, AFTERCARE to Compete in Queens Short Play Festival Finals

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I EAT BOYS and Aftercare will compete in the festival finals Saturday, August 29 -- 7pm at The Secret Theatre in Long Island City

Two original short plays by New York playwright and performer Jamie Gore Pawlik have advanced to the finals of the Queens Short Play Festival, taking place Saturday, August 29 at 7:00 PM at The Secret Theatre in Long Island City, Queens.

The two plays - I EAT BOYS, written and directed by Pawlik, and Aftercare, written by Pawlik and directed by Emery Henderson - advanced through separate rounds of the festival before both earning spots in Saturday evening's final competition.

Though wildly different in premise, both plays use dark comedy and heightened circumstances to explore women grappling with control, intimacy, pain, and the messy ways people attempt to survive one another.

AFTERCARE

Aftercare stars Jimena Herrero, who brilliantly portrays a germaphobic dominatrix who meets a grieving woman who has come to her for an unconventional session - but as their encounter unfolds, the boundaries between control, care, performance, and genuine human connection begin to blur.

I EAT BOYS

A feral 12-step recovery. After a woman eats her abuser during a violent argument, she finds herself in a church-basement recovery group for women struggling with the same affliction: they eat men.

Part cannibal comedy, part recovery meeting, I EAT BOYS explores rage, trauma, and what happens when being hurt becomes an excuse to hurt someone else.

Written and directed by Jamie Gore Pawlik, the festival production features Barbara Hentschel, Marjie Shrimpton, Suzanne Lenz, Jill Zmolek, Naama Potok, and Kristina Silva.

**Both productions will now perform alongside the festival's other finalists, with the winning plays determined during the final evening of competition.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Queens Short Play Festival - Finals

Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 7:00 PM

The Secret Theatre

10-10 44th Avenue

Long Island City, Queens, NY

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