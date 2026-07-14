Harrison Bryan and Katie Emerson to Star in MARLISE! Developmental Run

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Harrison Bryan (Classic Stage Company's Marcel on the Train) and Katie Emerson will star in a developmental production of new musical comedy Marlise! Performances begin August 13, 2026 at The Players Theatre in Greenwich Village and continue through September 6, 2026. Tickets are available now.

Set in Hollywood, Marlise! follows Marlise Mattox, a once-beloved movie star whose career shatters overnight when she's arrested for murder at the 1954 Academy Awards. Abandoned by the industry that made her a legend, the only person who believes in her innocence is her biggest fan: Arnold Berman, a lonely movie studio prop-room assistant whose imagination has always been larger than his place in Hollywood. After breaking her out of jail, Arnold convinces Marlise to solve the crime with him, filming every twist and turn as they go, in the hopes of creating the greatest comeback movie ever made.

Written by Jesse Ayala (book/lyrics) and Justino Tesoro (music/lyrics), Marlise! is executive produced by Sharon Fallon Productions. Directed and choreographed by Joe Barros, with music direction by Dan Gibson, the original musical was developed through BerkleeNYC and the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop.

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