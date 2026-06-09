HOW TO PUT DOWN THE WEIGHT OF YOUR PAST to Make Off-Broadway World Premiere
The Breaking Motion production, written by Tommy Vines, will present the new work Off-Broadway.
Breaking Motion has announced the world premiere of HOW TO PUT DOWN THE WEIGHT OF YOUR PAST, a new work written by Tommy Vines and directed by Madeline Riddick-Seals. The production will play a three-week limited engagement at The American Mime Theatre from July 23 through August 9, 2026.
Opening night is set for Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Described as an experimental self-help seminar, HOW TO PUT DOWN THE WEIGHT OF YOUR PAST invites audiences to participate in what begins as a life-changing workshop led by two expert facilitators. As the session unfolds, however, the structure begins to unravel, blurring the line between guidance and manipulation and drawing audiences into an increasingly immersive experience.
"HOW TO PUT DOWN THE WEIGHT OF YOUR PAST picks at life's absurdities to reach the raw center of our collective past," said director Madeline Riddick-Seals. "This show is for those who seek out the hard questions – eager to respond, and ready to release."
The production stars Kirsten Kilburn (Supernatural, The Twilight Zone) as The Other One and Tommy Vines (Hysterical Girl, It's Always Almost Over, INTERLOPER) as Nameless.
The creative team includes scenic design by Madeline Riddick-Seals, lighting design by Gwen Trueblood, sound design by Irene Wang, stage management by Hera Jung, assistant direction by Amanda Reynolds, intimacy coordination by Kyla Callison, costume consultation by Karen Torento, and magic consultation by Jim Vines. Publicity is by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.
Performance Schedule
HOW TO PUT DOWN THE WEIGHT OF YOUR PAST will play the following schedule:
- Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 25 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, August 1 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, August 2 at 2:00 p.m.
- Thursday, August 6 at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, August 7 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, August 8 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, August 9 at 2:00 p.m.
Venue Information
The American Mime Theatre
137 West 25th Street
New York, NY
Tickets start at $25. The production runs approximately 60 minutes.
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