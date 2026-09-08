HOW SHAKESPEARE SAVED MY LIFE Extends at The Public

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Red Bull Theater and The Public Theater will soon open the New York premiere of HOW SHAKESPEARE SAVED MY LIFE, Jacob Ming-Trent’s one-man show, directed by Tony Taccone, about the creatives that molded him.

After runs at Berkeley Repertory Theatre and Folger Theatre, HOW SHAKESPEARE SAVES MY LIFE will finally debut at Ming-Trent’s artistic home at The Public Theater. Previews begin in the Shiva Theater on Tuesday, September 15 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance. Ahead of first preview, the production has also been extended by one week and will now run through Sunday, October 25, with an official opening on Sunday, September 27.

In the Red Bull Theater production of HOW SHAKESPEARE SAVED MY LIFE, Jacob Ming-Trent dares to rescue himself from the “slings and arrows” of his past. Born with a gift for poetry but rejected as unfit to play the part of the poet, Ming-Trent invites us to take a deep dive into the crevices of his youth. His search for home is relentless, and the results are by turns hilarious and tragic. Calling on the Bard and a host of genius rappers, half-crazed preachers, and soulful poets to throw him a lifeline, he takes us on a propulsive ride that reaffirms the power of language. It all adds up to one man’s attempt to reclaim his life, and through that journey we connect to the deeper parts of ourselves, and, ultimately, to each other. Directed by Tony Taccone.

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming