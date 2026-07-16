HOMEBOUND to Make NYC Festival Debut at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival
Performances will run August 5–9, 2026, at AMT Theater.
Homebound, a new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Zach Adam, directed by Shea Sullivan, will receive a festival presentation at the 2026 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, August 5–9, 2026, at AMT Theater.
The cast features Jim Stanek (Broadway: Into the Woods, Fun Home, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Lestat) as Frank, Sarah Dacey Charles (Broadway: Les Misérables; TV: Godfather of Harlem, The Blacklist) as Lola, Wonu Ogunfowora (Broadway: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, A Bronx Tale, both OBC) as Jackie, and Nathan Quay Thomas (Goodspeed's Maggie, Nashville Rep's Violet) as Jack.
Selected from hundreds of submissions, Homebound is a folk/country chamber musical performed by a cast of four. Music direction is by Zach Adam, with associate direction and production stage management by Ellie Handel, casting by Olivia Paige West, lighting design by Charlotte Seelig, costume design and wardrobe supervision by Audrey Collins, wig design by Lily Volle, and general management by Parker Thomas Kaeding. Developed in Nashville in association with The New Theater.
Ten years after walking out of his own life, Jack—a runaway queer musician fixing boat engines on a beach in Thailand—is called home to Tennessee by news that his estranged father is in the ICU. He means to stay a few days. Then the 2020 lockdown bolts the door behind him, sealing the two most uncommunicative men alive into one house for the first time in a decade.
Across a year of silence—while Jack's mother reinvents herself in Mexico and his childhood best friend, now a frontline nurse, holds everyone else together—father and son edge back toward each other, until a flight out finally opens and Jack must choose whether to take it.
Homebound is a funny and heartbreaking new musical about a queer son, the father who couldn't love him out loud, and the things you can't fix with tools.
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