HOMEBOUND, ONCE IN A LIFETIME, AGAIN to Premiere at Broadway Bound Fest

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The Broadway Bound Theatre Festival (BBTF), which opened on July 23, has been playing to packed houses at AMT Theater in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District. Beginning Wednesday, August 5, the festival launches Musical Theatre Week, featuring the world premieres of two exciting new musicals.

HOMEBOUND

When a pandemic lockdown traps Jack, a queer musician, in his Tennessee childhood home with his estranged, secretly dying father, a decade of silence finally has an expiration date. Can two people who never learned to speak the same language forgive each other before time runs out?

With book, music, and lyrics by Zach Adam (a multi-Top 20 hitmaker) and directed by Shea Sullivan (Leader of the Pack at Bucks County Playhouse).

The cast features Jim Stanek (Into the Woods, Fun Home, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Lestat), Sarah Dacey Charles (LES MISERABLES on Broadway; Godfather of Harlem, The Blacklist), Wonu Ogunfowora (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and A Bronx Tale, both Original Broadway Casts), and Nathan Quay Thomas (Maggie at Goodspeed Musicals; Violet at Nashville Rep).

PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, August 5 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 6 at 5 p.m.

Friday, August 7 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 8 at 2 p.m.*

Sunday, August 9 at 5 p.m.

ONCE IN A LIFETIME, AGAIN

After his wife's death, Jesse is racked by guilt for choosing career over love. A workplace meltdown forces him into therapy, where songwriting becomes his unexpected doorway to the truth. At 65, armed with hard-won insight and shaky courage, he stumbles into the bewildering world of dating-an often comic, always tender journey to discover whether a second great love is still possible.

With book, music, and lyrics by Stephen Gardner (rhythm guitarist for Not My Problem) and directed by Misti Wills (Brilliant at Theatre Row).

The cast features Cooper Grodin (concerts with the New York Philharmonic, the American Symphony Orchestra, and Broadway Pops International), Thursday Farrar (AIDA Original Chicago and Broadway companies), and Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song-Drama Desk Award; Rocky on Broadway).

PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, August 5 at 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 6 at 8 p.m.

Friday, August 7 at 2 p.m.*

Saturday, August 8 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 9 at 2 p.m.

Performances marked with an asterisk will be followed by a short talkback.

Remaining 2026 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival includes HOMEBOUND book, music and lyrics by Zach Adam, MAN IN MOTION written by Alan Brooks, ONE NIGHT AT THE BLACKBIRD written by Thomas Mullen and Maria Messias Mendes, ONCE IN A LIFETIME, AGAIN book, music and lyrics by Stephen Gardner, RECOVERY written by Gary Marlon Gere, and SOCIETY 2.0 written by Eric Pzena. For the full schedule, please visit https://www.broadwayboundfest.com/

Performances take place at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street (between Eighth and Ninth Avenues), New York, NY 10036. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $40 for premium seating, and are currently on sale at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival.

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