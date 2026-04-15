HOLD ‘EM IN HARLEM POKER TOURNAMENT To Return In Support Of Classical Theatre Of Harlem

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The Classical Theatre of Harlem will present the 8th annual HOLD ‘EM IN HARLEM poker tournament fundraiser on May 21 at the Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel. The event will bring together artists, supporters, and community members for an evening of gaming and fundraising.

The event will feature a Texas Hold ’Em tournament, along with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and appearances by guests from across the theatre, film, and television communities. Proceeds will support the company’s 2026 season, including its Uptown Shakespeare in the Park production and education initiatives.

“We look forward to bringing our community together once again for an evening that is as joyful as it is impactful,” said Producing Artistic Director Ty Jones. “Hold ‘Em in Harlem is a celebration of our supporters and a vital part of sustaining our work.”

EVENT INFORMATION

The fundraiser will take place Thursday, May 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., with the tournament beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel, located at 233 West 125th Street in Harlem.

TICKET INFORMATION

Spectator tickets are $100 and include open bar and food, while player tickets are $150 and include entry into the tournament along with food and beverages. Sponsorship and VIP packages are also available.

Proceeds from the event will support the company’s upcoming season, including OTHELLO by William Shakespeare, directed by Carl Cofield, which will be presented as part of Uptown Shakespeare in the Park in July at Marcus Garvey Park.