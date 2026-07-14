HIGHER THAN A BODY, TILLY NORWOOD, and Queer Film Fest to be Presented at Wild Project

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wild project has revealed the lineup of programming happening in their space this August. All events will take place at wild project, including The Life and Times of Tilly Norwood, Higher Than a Body: A memory set to music and more.

Higher Than a Body: A memory set to music

Written & Performed by Neil Totton, Directed by Tammie Swopes

wild project's 2026 Mikéah Jennings Artist-in-Residence

Fri August 7 & Sat August 8 at 7pm

Performance art meets supernatural satire in a special work-in-progress presentation of Higher Than A Body, a new solo performance written, composed, and performed by multidisciplinary artist Neil Totton. Developed in residence at wild project, this showing invites audiences into a memory set to music, packed with humor, sass, and deep introspection. Set in May 2020 during the height of the global pandemic, Higher Than A Body confines the audience within the walls of a New York City apartment. There we meet 'BJ the Color Intuitive,' a man blessed-and cursed-with supernatural gifts. While BJ's initial desire is to leverage his unique powers to strike it rich, the isolation of lockdown forces a reckoning, challenging his ambitions and sparking an unexpected journey of self-discovery.

The Life and Times of Tilly Norwood

Written by Cameron Darwin Bossert

Presented by ThirdWing

August 11-23 at 7pm

It's September 2022, and a young woman named Tilly has a roommate who's trying not to strangle her, so she vows to finally get a real acting job... by locking herself in her room and doing 500 'self-tapes' (video auditions) in 2 weeks. She's never taken an acting class, so her plan is to study all the audition videos she can find on YouTube for the roles that made actors famous, like Rachel McAdams for The Notebook, and especially Evangeline Lilly for Lost, memorizing every nuance of behavior. After this 2-week immersion Tilly hasn't landed an acting job yet, but she reemerges into the living room with strange abilities... but will these new-found 'super powers' be helpful in paying the rent? Can she finally rise to stardom before their living situation descends into chaos? The new show takes a satirical aim at the synthetic creativity we're starting to live with, and perhaps have been putting up with for longer than we may realize. Absolutely no generative AI will be used in the writing or making of any aspect of the show.

East Village Queer Film Festival

Curated by Festival Co-Directors Paul Edwards & Valeria Avina

August 26-30

The 10th Annual EAST VILLAGE QUEER FILM FESTIVAL or EVQ embraces an inclusive Queer identity, featuring films that entertain, explore and promote queer-themed issues, work by and featuring LGBTQIA+ artists, as well as work inspired by the expanded innovative and audacious downtown Queer avant-garde. There will be a brief Q&A with filmmakers after each screening. Moderators to be announced.

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