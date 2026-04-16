GET F***ED New Sex Comedy Will Present Limited Run at The Tank NYC

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Get F**ed*, a new play written and directed by Reese Villella, will premiere this spring at The Tank in New York City.

The production is described as a comedy centered on the experiences of sexually active 20-somethings, examining dating, relationships, and intimacy in contemporary New York. The piece draws on the dynamics of modern connections, including casual relationships and shifting expectations among young adults.

The cast includes Drew Schoenhofer, Carter Williams, Aspen Narain, Sean Gunby, and Sasha Ray Simon.

The creative team features stage manager and projection designer William Owen, lighting designer Emma Balamoti, and assistant stage manager Ren Nebet.

Performances are scheduled for May 21, 23, and 24 at The Tank, located at 312 West 36th Street. The production will take place in the venue’s 98-seat theater.