Full Cast Set for ISLA World Premiere Off-Broadway at WP Theater

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Hit The Lights! Company has revealed the full cast and design team for their upcoming World Premiere of ISLA at WP Theater, August 8-29. ISLA is being presented as part of WP Theater's 2026 Space Program Residency.

In this magical, musical coming-of-age story set in Cuba, three young women learn how we come to terms with the things we keep and the things we leave behind.

ISLA is a Latin American coming-of-age story, featuring a full original songbook and a live Latin jazz-influenced score. Cinematic projections, recorded interviews and an extended cast of handmade shadow puppets illustrate the exquisite craft of HTL's technical team. ISLA's immersive set is a kinetic picture book in a state of continuous transformation that reveals the magic possibilities of one immigrant family's journey.

The cast will feature Daniela Delahuerta, Samantha Blain and Tiffany Iris as the three sisters with Puppeteers Casey Scott Leach, Erica Knight, and Jessie March and Live Musician Claron Hayden. Mia Sempertegui will understudy all three roles.

The design team will include Lighting Design by Vittoria Orlando and Costume Design by L.A. Clevenson. ISLA is conceived by the company members of HTL, and co-directed by Hit the Lights! Company members Roman Sanchez and Mikayla Stanley with Stage Manager Matthew Wills and Assistant Stage Manager Raina Lawrence.

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