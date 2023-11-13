Florencia Iriondo's SOUTH Will be Available to Stream for 24 Hours

SOUTH, an intimate new musical written and performed by Florencia Iriondo (“Who’s Flo”), will be available to stream online for 24 hours only on Friday December 1, 2023, beginning at 12:00pm ET. Featuring dramaturgy by Chris Burney (Tony Award Nominated Producer), SOUTH began previews on September 20 at SoHo Playhouse (Darren Lee Cole, Artistic Director; Britt Lafield, Managing Director) in the Huron Club (15 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013), opened on October 4, and will conclude its run on Wednesday November 15, 2023. To reserve tickets, please visit: southmusicalstreamed.eventbrite.com.

“Growing up in Argentina, where I could only access Broadway through cast albums, I know how challenging it can be when you’re unable to experience something in person.” Iriondo says, “As a parting gift for the amazing response we’ve had, I want to complete our run with a final opportunity to stream SOUTH at SoHo Playhouse. I hope everyone can join us, as we bring this show about home to the comfort of their home.”

This virtual performance will also provide an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the production as Iriondo prepares the food seen throughout the show and gets ready for the performance.

SOUTH follows one Argentinian woman’s journey from the southernmost tip of South America to the sprawling streets of New York City. The only thing she has ever wanted is a sibling, but things quickly change when she gets more than she asked for. With captivating storytelling and evocative South American folk-pop music, SOUTH is a nostalgic and uplifting piece, exploring family and a familiar desire to belong somewhere new.

Iriondo is accompanied by guitarist Federico Díaz (“Erial”) and Latin Grammy Award winner Agustin Uriburu (Jonas Brothers on Broadway) playing the cello and guitar. Díaz also serves as Music Director.

The original cast album of SOUTH was released on Tuesday September 26 and is available to stream across all major streaming platforms. The album was recorded and sound engineered by Sebastian Notte at Estudios Moebio, with mixing by Norberto Villagra, Fort Music, and mastering by Gustavo Fourcade, Steps Ahead.

SOUTH was developed in residency at The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center and New York Stage & Film.

SOUTH is produced in part with funding from The NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and The Pipeline Arts Foundation.

The performance schedule for SOUTH is as follows: Mondays – Wednesdays at 7:00PM.

To see SOUTH in person, tickets begin at $31 and are on sale now at sohoplayhouse.com/upcoming-events/south.

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez