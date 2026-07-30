FORGET I SAID ANYTHING Extends Run Off-Broadway Through Early August
The production will now run through August 8th.
The Off-Broadway premiere of Forget I Said Anything, an original musical written and directed by Samantha Roberts, has extended it’s run through August 8th.
Originally conceived as a 13-song cycle while Roberts was a student at Temple University, Forget I Said Anything has evolved over the past eight years into a full-length musical featuring 30 original songs. The work explores memory, self-discovery, and healing through fictional characters inspired by unresolved moments from the composer's own life.
The production features an original score, arrangements, and orchestrations by Samantha Roberts. Roberts directs alongside Associate Director Alivia Salls, with Val Zvinyatskovsky serving as Music Director, Bryan Baik serving as the Sound designer, Isaac DeMarchi on lighting design and Mel Hardy as Production Manager and Stage Manager with the assistance of Siobhan Kalfur.
The cast includes Savannah LaSalle, Halle Kaufax, Jyonnah Ware, Jake Nicholson, Richie Cardile, Fletcher Kim, Stephen Nickisch, Kelly Kudlik, Dominique Karanfilian, Jessica Morilak, Dayven Martinez, Joseph Keegan, Joshua Screen, Taylor Simon, and Skylar Deming.
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