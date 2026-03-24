FALLING OUT: A New Musical Extends Run at Chelsea Table + Stage in May

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Chelsea Table + Stage in association with FRIGID New York, Weigand-Klein, Fidelity Theatricals, and Painted Pistachio will present an extended run of the downtown hit, Falling Out: A New Musical at Chelsea Table + Stage inside the Hilton Fashion District Hotel (152 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001) on Saturday and Sunday nights, May 9-31.

The design team includes Zach Pizza (Lighting Designer) and Emerson Wachnik (Sound Design) with General Management by 3C Theatrical. Arrangements with Calvin Hitchcock and Josee Klein with Gideon Klein.

Following an acclaimed run downtown, FALLING OUT makes its anticipated Off-Broadway transfer.

In a downtown New York music bar, ballads of lost loves and missed opportunities float on the air. Worlds collide when a melancholic transplant meets a musician with a past. Together they create a discordant harmony that will uncover the truths they both need to reshape their lives.

Hailed as "so deeply felt-so exquisitely rendered" (Opening Night Reviews) and "intimate and immersive" (TheatreLife), this hit, experiential folk rock musical is not to be missed.

Performances will take place on:

Saturday, May 9 at 6pm

Sunday, May 10 at 6pm

Saturday, May 16 at 6pm

Sunday, May 17 at 6pm

Sunday, May 24 at 6pm

Saturday, May 30 at 6pm

Sunday, May 31 at 1pm

Tickets ($20-$55) are available for advance purchase at https://chelseatableandstage.com/. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission. Please note that there is a $25 food and drink minimum.