Ella Stiller Joins Katie Cappiello's THE BODY OF MARY: A PLAY IN THREE ACTS (OF GOD) As Co-Producer

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Fresh off the final season of HBO's “The Comeback,” Juilliard alum Ella Stiller has joined The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God), written and directed by Katie Cappiello, as a co-producer for its Off-Broadway premiere, which runs September 8 – October 8, 2026, at The Gym at Judson.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Katie Cappiello has shaped me into the artist and feminist I am today," says Stiller, who took her first class with Cappiello at age 13, where she met Lola Blackman, a fellow producer of the play. Both later joined the cast of Cappiello's break-out play SLUT, which was co-produced by Jennifer Baumgardner, the lead producer of The Body of Mary.

“SLUT changed my life,” recalls Stiller. “It was my first time working with an all-female cast of my actual peers—but then to be in this play that was so relevant to the misogyny we were experiencing in our own lives—and in the midst of Trump’s first presidency—was so healing and empowering and energizing. It gave me hope and the realest sense of purpose I had felt thus far in my life.”

“Since I was a kid, I knew I would work with these women for the rest of my life. The Body of Mary is where that story officially begins.” Stiller calls the play “a mirror, a protest, and a deep processing of this time right now. It’s a thread of history that when you pull at it, it leads back to a story about a girl who had no say over her body, her life, or what happened next."

The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God), presented by GoodDottirs, is a biting new play about controlling the means of reproduction and controlling the narrative—all by controlling Mary. The opening is set for Tuesday, September 15. Tickets are now on sale at www.thebodyofmary.com. They can be purchased directly here.

The ensemble cast includes Gracie Conn in her Off-Broadway debut, Outer Critics Circle nominee Ben Cook (Illinoise, West Side Story), Annalisa D'Aguilar in her Off-Broadway debut, David Hull (CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Book of Mormon, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), Mary Jo Mecca (Starz’s Hightown, HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant), and TRACY SALLOWS (The Audience, Romeo and Juliet, Angels In America).

Meet Mary of Nazareth. She’s just trying to steer clear of marauding Roman soldiers when she learns she’s been chosen for something super special! Meet Mother Mary. She’s devoted her life to New York City’s neediest, running shelters for homeless trafficking victims. Cardinal O’Malley has a pitch for her and her sister nuns—an exciting new way to serve. Meet Mary of Nazareth, TX. She is taking out the trash at the end of her late-night shift at Dairy Queen. God only knows what she’ll find in that dumpster.

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