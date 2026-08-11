Elizabeth Teeter, Joanna Glushak and More to Star in THE HAIRY APE at Irish Rep

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Irish Repertory Theatre has revealed the cast for for Eugene O'Neill’s The Hairy Ape. Directed by Ciarán O'Reilly, The Hairy Ape begins performances September 25, 2026, on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage with opening night set for October 4, for a run through November 15, 2026.

The cast of The Hairy Ape will include Jon Beavers (“Paradise”) as Yank, Jonathan Crimeni (Broken Snow) as Ensemble, Joanna Glushak (1776) as Mildred’s Aunt, Ariyan Kassam (Romeo & Juliet) as Long, John Keating (The Weir) as Paddy, Hassiem Muhammad (“Blue Bloods”) as Ensemble, Adam Petherbridge (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Secretary for the IWW/Ensemble, Elizabeth Teeter (Heathers: The Musical) as Mildred, and Harrison Tipping (The Honey Trap) as Ensemble.

In 1922, Eugene O'Neill set the theatrical world on fire with his provocative and expressionist play, The Hairy Ape. This journey of a dark-souled, brutish ship laborer known as Yank is a riveting story of a common man's search for belonging in a world controlled by the rich and powerful.

As head coal stoker on an ocean liner, Yank is in his element: he rules his dark world—he powers the ship—he belongs. But when the beautiful, spoiled daughter of the ship's owner visits the engine room for a thrill, she is at once repulsed and terrified by Yank and what she sees there. Half in love with the unattainable and half blinded by rage, the bewildered Yank blunders violently through Manhattan, seeking both revenge and a place in a society which continually refuses him.



A landmark of American theater, The Hairy Ape remains a vibrant, eloquent, and deeply relevant work about finding yourself in a world of relentless constraints. Now, on the 20th Anniversary of Irish Repertory Theatre's acclaimed 2006 production, O'Neill's existentialist masterpiece returns to the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage under the direction of Ciarán O'Reilly.

Originally produced by The Provincetown Players in 1922, The Hairy Ape is widely regarded as one of Eugene O'Neill's greatest achievements and a milestone of expressionist theater.

Irish Repertory Theatre first produced The Hairy Ape in 2006 under the direction of Ciarán O'Reilly. Two decades later, O’Neill’s powerful play is coming back to the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming