DRUNK DRACULA to Return to NYC for Third Year at The Ruby Theatre

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The Drunk Shakespeare Society's Halloween hit, Drunk Dracula, will return to the off-off-Broadway stage in New York City this fall for a limited run. Drunk Dracula is a must-see spooky event of the season and will run from September 15 to November 7 at The Ruby Theatre at 35 West 39th Street in New York City.

Drunk Dracula is adapted from Bram Stoker's original story with Drunk Shakespeare's BOOzy twist. One actor drinks five shots of liquor and attempts a performance for the ages, while their fellow sober castmates fight to finish their hauntingly hilarious show before sunrise. Drunk Dracula blends professional theater, well-executed improv, audience engagement, and laugh-out-loud comedy.

Performances of Drunk Dracula will take place throughout the week during its six-week run. Drunk Dracula is a strictly 21+ event; craft cocktails and snacks are available for purchase during performances. Tickets are on sale now and start at $59, with the premium option of A Royal Experience for two.

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