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DREAM SHARE by Carlin Feck to Make World Debut at Chain Theatre

Sadie Fridley, Hayley Gasbarro, and Kate Jarecki star in the Carlin Feck-directed play at Chain Theatre.

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DREAM SHARE by Carlin Feck to Make World Debut at Chain Theatre

Award-winning playwright Carlin Feck will premiere a new One-Act play, DREAM SHARE, at the Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival on July 31 at 6:30 PM and August 1 at 2 PM and 8 PM.

Written and directed by Feck, DREAM SHARE (starring Sadie Fridley, Hayley Gasbarro, and Kate Jarecki), follows three college students tasked with a project requiring them to share their dreams every week for a semester. After a past relationship between two of the students begins to throw off the group dynamic, things quickly turn odd as the students learn more about each other's psyches. DREAM SHARE will be performed alongside The Liminal by Emerson Riter and Stylish Rebellion by Sky Edward. 

Carlin Feck is a writer and playwright based in Brooklyn, NY. Her work has appeared in For Page and Screen Magazine, The Catskiller Magazine, and at The Palace Reading Series in Greenpoint. Feck is also the recipient of the Tomaselli Award for Dramatic Writing. She publishes new work monthly on her Substack, Clusterfeck.

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